Nigeria-eligible Ubogagu scores first goal of the season for Real Madrid

The Nigerian forward netted the second goal of the match for Las Blancas in their big victory at Espanyol on Sunday

Chioma Ubogagu scored her first goal in the 2020-21 Spanish Primera Iberdrola campaign as thrashed 8-1 at Ciutat Esportiva Dani Jarque on Sunday.

The 28-year-old had starred for the USA at youth level before playing for at senior level thrice, albeit in friendlies, and still eligible to represent due to the new Fifa eligibility rules.

Having been handed her second start of the season, the England international put up an impressive display in front of goal as her side extended their winning streak in the Spanish top-flight.

Las Blancas made a fantastic start to the encounter as Sofia Jakobsson's perfect pass allowed Olga Carmona to score the opening goal for the visitors after just nine minutes.

In the 33rd minute, Teresa Abelleira set up Ubogagu to double the lead for Real Madrid, with her first league goal of the season.

Six minutes later, Jakobsson combined beautifully with Carmona to add a third and gain her brace of the match for Real.

After the break, the hosts started the quest for a possible comeback and they found a breakthrough when Anair Lomba Alvarez assisted Sara Extremera to pull one back a minute after the restart.

Real, however, regained dominance as Abelleira teed up Kosovare Asllani for a fourth in the 53rd minute before the Spaniard made her third assist, setting up Jakobsson for the fifth 10 minutes later.

In the 74th minute, Brazilian star Thaisa assisted Ariana Arias for the sixth before Lorena Navarro added the seventh seconds later and wrapped up with her second from the penalty spot 10 minutes from full-time.

Ubogagu, who was in action from the start to the finish, has now scored one goal in eight league appearances this season.

The victory took Real Madrid to second on the Spanish Iberdrola table with 25 points after 11 games.

Having ended her goal drought, Ubogagu will crave for more game time to show her quality in front of goal when they welcome rivals in the derby on December 19.