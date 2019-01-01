Nigerian duo Chukwueze and Dele-Bashiru make Golden Boy 40-man shortlist

The Nigerian youngsters are in contention to win the prize for the best young player on the planet

forward Samuel Chukwueze and Flying Eagles midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru have been included in the Golden Boy 40-man shortlist.

Back in June, Tuttosport, organisers of the annual award which honours the outstanding player under the age of 21, unveiled the list of 100 best young players in the world.

The Nigerian duo is joined in the nominees list by 's Krepin Diatta and they will battle current winner ' Matthijs De Ligt, 's Phil Foden, 's Mason Mount, 's Vinicius Junior and others for the prestigious prize.

Chukwueze enjoyed a breakthrough season in the 2018-19 campaign when he made his way into ’s first-team and scored five goals in 26 games.

The 20-year-old is among the 10 La Liga youngsters in the selection while Dele-Bashiru joined five other Premier League-based starlets in the list.

The midfielder moved to Vicarage Road this summer after starring in Nigeria’s midfield at the U20 Fifa World Cup in where he scored a goal in three games.

Alongside their Senegalese counterpart, the duo will be hoping to end Africa's wait for their first Golden Boy winner since the award started in 2003.

Full nominees list

Benoit Badiashile ( )

Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal)

Michael Cuisance ( )

Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford)

Matthijs De Ligt (Juventus)

Krépin Diatta ( )

Giuanluigi Donnarumma ( )

Denis Dragus (Standard Liege)

Eljif Elmas ( )

Florentino Luís ( )

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Mattéo Guendouzi ( )

Erling Braut Haaland ( )

Kai Havertz ( )

Alexander Isak ( )

Joao Félix (Atlético Madrid)

Dejan Joveljic ( )

Boubacar Kamara ( )

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Moise Kean ( )

Justin Kluivert ( )

Ibrahima Konaté ( )

Rodrygo Goes (Real Madrid)

Alban Lafont ( )

Diego Lainez ( )

KangIn Lee ( )

Andriy Lunin ( , on loan)

Donyell Malen ( )

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Nehuén Pérez (Famalicao)

Reiss Nelson (Arsenal)

Abdulkadir Omur (Trabzonspor)

Strahinja Pavlovic (Partizan Belgrade)

Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Jadon Sancho ( )

Luis Sinisterra ( )

Jean-Clair Todibo ( )

Ferran Torres (Valencia)

Nicolo Zaniolo (Roma)