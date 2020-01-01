I'm a product of the Principal Cup - Nigeria & Madrid CFF defender Okeke opens up on her discovery

With the Spanish top-flight brought to a halt by the pandemic, the Super Falcons youngster has shared the story of her discovery

international and Madrid CFF defender Chidinma Okeke has taken time to reflect on her remarkable career journey of discovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 19-year-old starred for the Flamingos at the U17 Women's World Cup in Jordan, where they failed to progress from the group stage in 2016.

In 2018, Okeke helped the Falconets reach the U20 Women's World Cup quarter-finals in , where she helped the Super Falcons reach the Women's World Cup Round of 16 last year.

Her shining moment on her maiden senior World Cup was when she set up Asisat Oshoala to seal Nigeria's 2-0 win over - the triumph that took them to the knockout stage.



The ex-FC Robo captain, who moved to last summer after a fine outing in France, shared how she was scouted in the defunct Secondary School competition called the Principal Cup.

"I love playing football since I was a kid but I never thought to play as a professional," Okeke told SavidNews.com.



"I played with some boys in my street and also for my school team in the Principal's Cup. My school came out tops in our district [Okota] and we had to go to Mushin district to play another school.



"In Mushin, I saw some girls [FC Robo] training and playing better than me, I was amazed because it was my first time seeing an all-girls team. After their training was our match.



"Some of the girls waited behind to see our game and some coaches too. After the game, one of their coaches approached me and said 'you really played well, do you mind joining our team to play proper football?'. I declined his offer because I was afraid of looking like a boy.



"I was playing with some boys the next day when an unknown man approached me and said 'I love the way you play, do you mind if I take you to a club and registered you there?'. I declined his offer for the same reason, then he asked to see my family which I directed him to my mommy's shop.



"Surprisingly, when I got home from school my mom said the man came looking for me and promised to come back. I explained the situation to my family and they advised me to follow him if he comes back, since he was willing to do it without asking for anything.



"The man took me and registered me with FC Robo which was where my journey begins. I don't know who he was but I believed he was an angel sent from above. The unknown man was my angel."



Okeke is currently recovering from a knee injury suffered last November after playing seven games for the Primera Iberdrola outfit this season.