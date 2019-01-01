Niangbo scores in Wolfsburger AC’s triumph at SV Mattersburg

The young Ivoirian ended his nine-game goal drought as GAM FC earned their fifth away Austrian topflight triumph at Pappelstadion

Anderson Niangbo got a goal as Wolfsburger recorded a convincing 4-1 away victory over Mattersburg in Saturday’s Austrian game.

GAM FC came into the clash following a 3-0 home defeat to Salzburg before the international break.

However, they travelled to Pappelstadion with guns blazing to continue their remarkable away league form.

Shon Weissman set the ball rolling with his 24th minute effort before Niangbo doubled the lead nine minutes later courtesy of Michael Liendl’s assist.

The goal was the former Cote d’Ivoire youth international’s first after nine matches without a goal – and his seventh league strike of the season.

13 minutes into the second half, Weissman completed his brace before substitute Christopher Wernitznig made it four in the 75th minute.

With three minutes left to play, Andreas Kuen pulled one back for the hosts but that stood as mere consolation.

Wolfsburger are third in the league with 30 points garnered after 15 outings, while Mattersburg languish in relegation waters with just 10 points.

Niangbo would be hoping to take his scoring form to the Lavanttal-Arena, where they host Monchengladbach in Thursday’s fixture.

The Austrians sit at the base of Group J with four points from four matches.