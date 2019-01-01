Ngozi Ebere: Super Falcons defender saves Arna-Bjornar in draw with Stabaek

Remi Natvik's side were on the brink of losing on the bounce at home but the Nigerian saved them from defeat

Ngozi Ebere was on target as Arna-Bjornar secured a 2-2 draw against Stabaek in the Norwegian Toppserien game on Saturday.​

The 28-year-old, who scored her debut goal in 1-0 win over Klepp in April, has been in fine form since moving to Norway in January.

The international, who took part in the Super Falcons' progress to the third round of the Olympic qualifier, made an instant impact on her return for Bjornar.

On the back of their 3-1 loss to leaders Lillestrom, the hosts began their quest to bounce back to winning ways on a high as they gained the lead 10 minutes into the game through Milica Mijatovic.

However, Remi Natvik's side shockingly surrendered their lead as Tiffany Cameron secured an equaliser a minute from half-time.

On the resumption of the second half, Melissa Bjanesoy fired the visitors in front 13 minutes after the restart but Ebere netted a minute later to ensure a share of the spoils.

The defender, who played for the duration with 's Augustine Ejangue, has scored twice in nine games.

The result at Arna Idrettspark means Arna remain seventh on the table with 18 points from 14 matches this season.

In their next fixture, they will be hoping to secure a win when they visit Roa at the Roabanen in Oslo on September 14.