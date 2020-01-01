NFF summon Super Eagles technical crew after disappointing Sierra Leone draw

Gernot Rohr's men gave up a four-goal lead in Benin to share the spoils with the Leone Stars in Friday's game

The President of the Federation Football (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, called a meeting with the Super Eagles technical crew on Saturday morning after the disappointing 4-4 draw with Sierra Leone.

The three-time African champions surrendered a four-goal lead against their West African neighbours in an qualifying fixture at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Friday.

Alex Iwobi’s brace and goals from Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen gave Nigeria a comfortable lead in the opening 45 minutes but the Leone Stars came from behind after the restart to secure a point in Benin.

The result led to an outcry from football enthusiasts across the country but Pinnick, in his reaction, urged the Super Eagles to get over the draw and aim for an improved performance at the National Stadium in Freetown, on Tuesday.

Nigeria who sit atop of Group L with seven points after three matches, visit Sierra Leone on Tuesday for the reverse fixture of Friday’s clash.

Before departing Benin for Freetown, the Super Eagles technical crew had a meeting with the NFF management to discuss Friday’s result but the conclusion is yet to be made public.

“President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick charged the players to put the disappointment behind them and be ready to give their all and redeem their image in Freetown on Tuesday,” the NFF announced.

“NFF President Pinnick has also summoned a meeting with the technical crew of the team for Saturday morning.”

Nigeria are aiming to make their 19th appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations in 2022, after they won bronze in last year.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa also issued an apology on the behalf of the team and assured Nigerians that they will make it up in Freetown.