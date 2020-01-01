NFF preparing ‘born leader’ Yobo as Super Eagles' future coach – Pinnick

The governing body boss has explained why the 39-year-old was brought into the coaching set-up

President of the Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has stated the body is preparing Joseph Yobo as a future Super Eagles manager.

The federation appointed the former centre-back as second assistant to Gernot Rohr in February, replacing Imama Amapakabo.

Pinnick believes the 39-year-old will add value to the Super Eagles and hopes he will follow the footsteps of former international Stephen Keshi, who guided the side to their third title in 2013.

“When Yobo was captain of the Super Eagles before he retired, I saw inborn leadership character in him. His charisma and the way he carried other players in the team was exceptional,” Pinnick said, as per the Guardian.

“Yobo is a born leader. This is why the federation decided to appoint him as one of the assistants in the Super Eagles team.

“We are looking up to Yobo to manage the Super Eagles in future and being part of the team’s technical crew will give him that opportunity to coach the Super Eagles in the nearest future.

“The late Stephen Keshi was also an exceptional leader when he was the captain of the Super Eagles. He later grew in the coaching job to handle the Super Eagles. Yobo needs to be encouraged.

“This is not the first time a Nigerian retired player would be given this type of opportunity. Yobo’s presence in the Eagles will help the team.”

Yobo’s career with the national team spanned more than a decade before his retirement in 2014, having made his debut in 2001 against Zambia.

The defender broke into the limelight at the 2002 World Cup, setting up Julius Aghahowa for Nigeria’s only goal in the tournament.

He also featured at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups and captained the Super Eagles to continental glory in .

At the time of his appointment, the former defender is yet to secure his coaching badges but Pinnick reveals the NFF has not breached any law.

“Apart from the first assistant in the national team, other coaches that are yet to get a coaching license are allowed to be in the team’s technical set up according to the rules. So, Yobo’s appointment is on track.”

Yobo holds the record of the most–capped Super Eagles player along with former goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama.