Neymar slams Champions League referee for 'lack of respect' after PSG star is booked for trademark celebration

Neymar has accused the referee that booked him for celebrating in Paris Saint-Germain’s latest Champions League outing of showing a “lack of respect”.

Brazilian scored against Maccabi

Sent message to his critics

Cautioned by German match official

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international forward was on target for French heavyweights during a European clash with Maccabi Haifa in Israel. He wrapped up a 3-1 victory for PSG late on, but was cautioned by German match official Daniel Siebert after breaking out a celebration that is quickly becoming his trademark.

WHAT THEY SAID: Neymar aired his frustration on social media after the game, saying: “Total lack of respect for the athlete. This kind of thing can't happen. I take the yellow for simply not having done anything and I continue to be harmed. And the referee? Not even to say he was wrong, he will! A lot of lack of respect.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar revealed in July that his celebration, which sees him place his hands on either side of his head while sticking out his tongue, is a message to his critics.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It has been getting plenty of air time this season, with the South American taking his goal tally for the season to 11 when finding the target against Maccabi.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? Ligue 1 title holders PSG will be back in domestic action on Saturday when taking in a trip to Lyon.