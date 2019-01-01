Neymar regrets Barcelona exit more than anybody - Adriano

The Brazil international forward left Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and still questions if he made the right call, says a former team-mate

Neymar regrets his decision to leave , says former Camp Nou team-mate and fellow Brazilian Adriano.

Back in the summer of 2017, a global superstar decided the time was right to take on a new challenge.

A record-breaking €222 million (£191m/$249m) deal took him from Catalunya to the French capital, with a stunning agreement seeing his exit clause triggered.

Many suggested that a move was made to escape the shadow of Lionel Messi at Barcelona, with Neymar eager to become a talismanic presence in his own right.

He has been that at PSG, recording 48 goals in just 53 appearances and helping to secure a domestic treble in a debut campaign which was unfortunately cut short by injury.

Transfer speculation has, however, surrounded the South American throughout his time at Parc des Princes, with a return to mooted at regular intervals.

Real Madrid have been long-standing suitors of the 27-year-old, while a potential retracing of his steps to Barcelona has also been discussed.

Adriano has suggested that Neymar would be open to such a switch, telling El Larguero: “I spoke with Neymar three weeks ago.

“Everyone who has played for Barcelona and left has regretted it and I think, for him, even more so than most.”

Neymar spent four seasons at Camp Nou before heading for the exits, registering 105 goals and collecting a number of major honours – including two Liga titles and a crown.

Much of that success was enjoyed alongside countryman Adriano, who had already been on Barcelona’s books for three years when another Brazilian joined the ranks.

In total the versatile full-back spent six years with the Blaugrana, taking in close to 200 appearances, and he still keeps a close eye on events at a club chasing down more silverware at home and abroad in 2019.

Adriano said: “My arrival at Barcelona was one of the most important moments in my career. I won a lot of trophies.”

He added on Ernesto Valverde’s efforts to build on the triumphs on the past, with Barca considered to be favourites in , the final and Champions League: “They're going for the treble.”

Barcelona will be back in action on Saturday when they play host to second-placed , with their attention set to switch after that contest to the first leg of a Champions League quarter-final clash with .