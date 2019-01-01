Neymar reaches PSG half-century just 57 appearances after €222m move

The Brazil international forward has recorded his 50th goal for the Ligue 1 champions, with his strike rate in France making for impressive reading

Neymar has netted his 50th goal for , with a half-century reached in just 57 appearances.

The international made his way to in the summer transfer window of 2017.

A record-breaking €222 million (£200m/$262m) move saw him trade life at for that at PSG.

He was considered to have swapped Camp Nou for Parc des Princes in an effort to escape the shadow of Lionel Messi and become a leading man in his own right.

A talismanic standing has been secured in the French capital.

Neymar has suffered unfortunate injuries in each of his two campaigns with PSG, but has been a devastating presence when fit and available.

His strike rate makes for impressive reading, with his efforts helping to deliver some return on the stunning investment made in his ability.

A 50th goal for PSG was recorded in an outing against Nice for the champions, with his penalty drawing Thomas Tuchel’s side level at 1-1 on the hour mark, which is how it finished.

50 - @neymarjr has scored his 50th goal in 57 games with @PSG_English in all competitions. Samba. pic.twitter.com/uuwWzPswTl — OptaJean (@OptaJean) May 4, 2019

Neymar’s goals for PSG have come from all areas.

He clearly favours his right foot, but has found the target with his left and head.

Double figures have been reached from the spot, while he remains a threat both in and out of the box.

PSG will be hoping that there are many more efforts to come from the South American.

Questions have been asked of his future from the moment he arrived in French football.

A return to has been mooted on a regular basis, with considered to be long-standing suitors and a second stint at Barcelona believed to be a possibility.

Neymar has, however, offered no indication that he is looking for a way out.

Article continues below

His father has declared that the 27-year-old will be back for more in 2019-20.

If his delivery of end product can be sustained, while steering clear of the treatment table, then he will quickly close in on a century of goals for PSG.

Neymar managed 105 across four seasons at Camp Nou, but is already well ahead of that curve with his current employers.