Neymar named PES ambassador as PSG superstar announces partnership with KONAMI

The Brazilian forward has signed up as one of the faces of the popular football simulation video game

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has been named an official PES ambassador after announcing his partnership with Japanese entertainment company KONAMI.

Neymar has signed up to promote all KONAMI football games, starting with the 'eFootball PES 2021: Season Update', which will include an appearance in the Iconic Moment Series on the MyClub mode.

The Brazilian expressed his delight in a post to his followers on Twitter, which reads: "So excited to announce that I’ve partnered with KONAMI as an Official Ambassador for #PES2021 and beyond. We’ll have an iconic PES moment soon, so come and play!"

So excited to announce that I’ve partnered with KONAMI as an Official Ambassador for #PES2021 and beyond. We’ll have an iconic PES moment soon, so come and play!https://t.co/gk9NTSNDwr#PES2021 #IconicMomentSeries @officialpes#ad pic.twitter.com/aIocsGrZNV — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) July 20, 2021

Neymar will now also be one of the faces of the upcoming PES 22, and Goal is on hand to provide you with everything you need to know about the latest edition in the hugely popular football simulation series.

When is PES 22 released?

An official release date for PES 22 has not yet been revealed, but it has been reported that the game could launch on September 7.

PES 2021 came out eight days later, but an earlier release is possible this time around now that fixture schedules across Europe have returned to normal following coronavirus pandemic-related congestion.

What other ambassadors does PES have?

Neymar has now joined an illustrious list of PES ambassadors which includes his former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi and Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies is also on board, as is Manchester United talisman Marcus Rashford, who appeared alongside those three men on the 2021 game's front cover.

How to download PES 22 demo

Fans were able to get their first taste of PES 2022 when the demo version of the game was officially made available to download between June 24 and July 8.

The Online Performance Test demo was released as a free download on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

Customers could access the download via online stores on both PlayStation and Xbox, with the final download size occupying around 6.7GB of storage space on the respective consoles.