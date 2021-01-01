Neymar is PSG's most important player - Verratti

The Italy midfielder is looking forward to seeing his team-mate get back on the pitch after an injury-enforced spell on the sidelines

Marco Verratti has expressed his belief that Neymar is Paris Saint-Germain's "most important player".

Neymar became the world's most expensive player when he joined PSG from Barcelona for €222 million (£191m/$265m) in 2017, but has been hampered by series of niggling injuries.

The Brazilian has only just returned to training after a month out with an adductor problem, but Verratti still has no doubts about the qualities he can bring to the team when fully fit.

What's been said?

Ahead of PSG's crucial Ligue 1 clash against Lyon this weekend, Verratti told a press conference: "I still find him very strong. It's Ney.

"Even if he has been out for three, four or five weeks, he's almost always the best in training. He's a player who is technically amazing and he doesn't lose anything.

"We're very happy to see him again, I think he's the most important player for us."

How has Neymar performed for PSG this term?

Neymar has missed 20 games across all competitions due to a combination of injuries and a positive coronavirus test this season, but his numbers for goals and assists have remained high whenever he's been available to play.

The 28-year-old has 13 goals to his name from 18 games to date, including six in the Champions League and six in Ligue 1, and has also set up a further six for his team-mates.

What could Neymar & PSG achieve come May?

PSG are still in the hunt for three major trophies heading into the business end of the season, and could take a huge step towards retaining their Ligue 1 crown by beating Lyon on Sunday.

Victory at the Groupama Stadium would see them move three points ahead of Lyon in second, but Lille will retain top spot in the table if they avoid losing to Nimes earlier in the day.

Mauricio Pochettino's side still have eight games after that to leapfrog Lille, whom they beat 3-0 to progress to the French Cup quarter-finals in midweek.

PSG have also booked their place in the last eight of the Champions League, and will have the chance to avenge their defeat in last season's final when they will try to get the better of Bayern Munich over two legs in April.

