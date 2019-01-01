'Neymar does not want to leave PSG' - Exit talk shut down by Brazilian's father

Speculation regarding a potential return to Spain continues to rage around the former Barcelona star, but he intends to honour a contract in France

Neymar “does not want to leave ”, claims his father, with supporters in told they can “sleep easy” as transfer talk is shut down.

Ever since completing a record-breaking €222 million (£192m/$250m) move to Parc des Princes, a international has seen his future called into question.

To many, a spell at PSG is considered to be a stepping stone en route to making another big-money switch elsewhere.

A return to Spain has been mooted for the former Barcelona forward on a regular basis, with a second stint at Camp Nou or a spell with considered to be appealing options.

Neymar is, however, tied to a long-term contract in Paris and intends to honour it.

With that in mind, Neymar Santos Sr has sought to bring the endless rounds of exit rumours to a close by telling RMC Sport: “The contract is long with PSG.

“We are only in the second season and it is not even over yet. We have a contract we are not even halfway through.

“These rumours of departure will always exist, we cannot have a player like Neymar without clubs dreaming about him.”

He added: “Neymar's desire to be at PSG was expressed two years ago, so the fans can sleep easy.

“Today Neymar does not want to leave PSG, he wants to continue to help the club win titles.”

A domestic treble was secured by the South American during his debut campaign in France.

An untimely injury brought his efforts to a close in 2017-18, with another unfortunate knock having been suffered this season.

Neymar does, however, boast 48 goals in just 53 appearances for PSG.

He forms part of a fearsome attacking unit alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria and boasts the potential to enjoy even more success in the future.

PSG will be delighted to hear that a talismanic presence is intending to stick around.

glory remains the ultimate ambition for those in the French capital, having endured another last-16 exit this season, and Neymar will have a crucial role to play in those plans heading forward.