Newcastle vs Brighton: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Steve Bruce and Graham Potter are all too aware that they both need a victory to help avoid being sucked into an early-season relegation battle

With five games of the season gone and only two wins between the pair, Newcaslte United and & Hove Albion meet on Saturday in a game that is already looks like a textbook relegation six-pointer.

Steve Bruce's side and Graham Potter's visitors both have a single victory to their name so far in the Premier League this year but they know that three points at St James' Park would go a long way to helping their sides put a gap between themselves and the bottom three.

The pair are well aware of the dangers ahead and they will be desperate to take the win on Tyneside, particularly with sterner challenges to come on the horizon.

Game vs Brighton & Hove Albion Date Saturday, September 21 Time 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the UK, the match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It will be available for streaming on Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Newcastle squad Goalkeepers Dubravka, Darlow Defenders Lascelles, Schar, Clark, Dummett, Willems, Krafth, Fernandez, Manquillo, Yedlin Midfielders Shelvey, Hayden, Almiron, Atsu, Ki, M. Longstaff, Saint-Maximin Forwards Joelinton, Carroll, Muto

Steve Bruce is currently in the dark as to when he will be able to have the influential Sean Longstaff back in action, with a handful of others also absent.

However, Andy Carroll could be poised to make his long-awaited return of the bench, with the striker still recovering match fitness.

Potential Newcastle starting XI: Dubravka; Schar, Lascelles, Dummett; Krafth, Hayden, Shelvey, Willems; Atsu, Joelinton, Almiron.

Position Brighton squad Goalkeepers Ryan, Steele, Button Defenders Bong, Duffy, Dunk, Webster, Montoya, Bernardo, Burn Midfielders Stephens, Gross, Mooy, March, Propper, Richards Forwards Maupay, Murray, Connolly

Graham Potter's side are already walking wounded at this early stage in the season, with around half a dozen faces either out or a doubt to feature at St James' Park.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Jose Izquierdo and a host of others are sidelined, while Martin Montoya is a doubt through illness.

Potential Brighton starting XI: Ryan; Duffy, Dunk, Webster; March, Stephens, Propper, Burn; Gross, Maupey, Murray.

Betting & Match Odds

Home advantage means that Newcastle are slight favourites at 29/20 for the win with bet365 . Brighton are meanwhile 2/1 while the draw is priced at 11/5.

Match Preview

Both Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion will be well aware of how vital a win this weekend could be in the long run as the two sides look to fight off any relegation threats within the first few months of the season.

Steve Bruce and Graham Potter have only seen the Magpies and the Seagulls take a combined total of nine points from a possible 30 to start the new campaign, and each know that a win at the expense of the other would help strengthen their own cause for survival while delivering a small, but potentially vital, blow to the other.

The hosts have struggled in front of goal so far this year despite the efforts of Joelinton spearheading their attack, but they look to be given a boost on Saturday as they could field both Andy Carroll and Allan Saint-Maximin.

The latter has not played since their game against Tottenham in August , but it is the former's return that is the most eye-catching, with the forward set to make a second debut for the club following his return last month.

“At the top end of the pitch, without him and Allan Saint-Maximin we have been a little bit short," Bruce stated in his pre-match press conference ."We have had limited options up top, and certainly the return of Andy and Allan will give us something that can only benefit us.

“We all that if Andy stays fit, he’s a wonderful, wonderful centre forward. A bit old school, if you like to say that, but certainly in his time I don’t think there has been anybody better in the last eight or ten years, when he’s been playing, of that certain type of centre-forward as Andy Carroll.

"It’s going to be huge and it will be great for us going forward, that’s for sure.”

Former boss Potter meanwhile has admitted he is all too aware of the pressures of visiting St James' Park , once considered one of the more fearsome away trips in the Premier League for opposing sides, but he will back his team to triumph in the North-East.

“You go to St James’ Park and you know what you’re going to get because the crowd get behind the home team very well," he stated.

“We know we have to stand up to a good and organised side with threats going forward and good experience all over the pitch.

“We have to play well, but this group have shown me a competitive nature in all the games so far and I have no concerns about that.”