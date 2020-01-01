Newcastle take former Spurs midfielder Bentaleb on loan with option to buy

The Algerian has returned to the Premier League, signing for the Magpies on loan from Bundesliga side Schalke for the rest of 2019-20

have completed the signing of ex- midfielder Nabil Bentaleb on loan from side .

Bentaleb, 25, left Spurs in 2016 and quickly established himself as a regular in .

However, the international has not featured for Schalke since April, having been dropped for alleged unprofessional behaviour.

He has now signed for Newcastle on loan until the end of the season with an option to make the deal permanent, becoming Steve Bruce's first signing of the January transfer window.



"I'm very happy to come back to the Premier League, especially with a club such as Newcastle," Bentaleb told Newcastle's official website .

"The project really interested me. I wanted absolutely to come back to the Premier League. The coach had some trust in me and the club also – I saw that straight away – and I think it's the perfect move for me."

Bentaleb made 97 appearances in total for Schalke across three and a half seasons with the club, scoring 19 goals.

Manager Steve Bruce was pleased to get his man, adding: "He's somebody who I paid particular attention to when he was at Spurs, when he broke through and got a big money move to Germany.

"He's played at the highest level now for the last four or five years but he will come in hungry and feeling he has something to prove and will give us the competition we obviously need.

"With the numbers that we've got at the minute, he's got a bit of experience and I think people will enjoy watching him play. He'll come into the squad and I'm sure he'll be a good acquisition for us.

"The fact that he's played in the Premier League before helps, because we know that he can play and knows what the demands of the Premier League are.

"He's gone from the Premier League to Schalke and played in the as well, so we're delighted to get him. It's a great signing."

Newcastle are also reportedly in talks with for wide player Valentino Lazaro, while Bruce indicated Jetro Willems' season-ending knee injury may mean they look to bring in a left-back.