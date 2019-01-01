Newcastle United confirm Mohamed Diame’s departure

The former Senegal international’s contract will expire at the end of June and has not been given a new deal

Premier League side have confirmed that Mohamed Diame will depart the St James' Park when his contract runs out this month.

The 31-year-old midfielder joined the Magpies in the summer of 2016 after signing a three-year contract.

Last season, the former international played a key role to help Rafa Benitez’s men finish in the 13th spot on the table, featuring in 29 league games.

Diame needed to start 25 games for the Magpies to trigger an automatic contract extension but ended starting 24 matches.

The former player will become a free agent, having failed to get a new deal with Newcastle.

"I would like to say thank you to all the players leaving the club this summer,” manager Rafa Benitez told club website.

"Mo has been a great servant to Newcastle United in his three years here. He has given us a lot on and off the pitch and we wish him well for the future.”

In total, Diame made 103 appearances across all competitions for Newcastle, scoring eight goals.

He will be expected to support Senegal in the 2019 in later in the month.

The Terenga Lions have been zoned in Group C along with , and .