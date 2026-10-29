Newcastle send scouts to watch Polish wonderkid Jakub Krzyzanowski ahead of potential January swoop for Wisla Krakow defender

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Newcastle United have dispatched recruitment officials to Poland to monitor emerging Wisla Krakow left-back Jakub Krzyzanowski ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window. The Premier League outfit are weighing up a formal approach for the 20-year-old defender after his consistent domestic displays caught the eye of several European clubs.

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Magpies monitor rising Polish talent

Newcastle representatives travelled to Reymonta recently to watch the academy graduate in action against Rakow Czestochowa, according to TEAMtalk. Although the Tynesiders' pursuit remains at an exploratory stage, one proposal under consideration involves signing the player mid-season before immediately loaning him back to Krakow for the remainder of the campaign. Valued at around €5 million (£4.2m), the prospect is expected to attract concrete bids when the market reopens.

Previous suitors rebuffed by club

Having made his first-team bow at 17 before registering goals and assists during a regular 2024-25 loan spell at Italian side Torino, the full-back has played every single league minute this season to help Wisla challenge near the top of the table.

That form prompted Bundesliga outfit Augsburg to table an official bid late in the summer window that Wisla turned down, with the player admitting he had heard of the German club's approach while insisting it remained speculation to him as he is happy at his boyhood side.

Earlier this year, Austrian club Sturm Graz also had an approach rejected, while Czech outfits Sigma Olomouc, Hradec Kralove and Banik Ostrava all showed interest, with the latter even having a winter offer accepted before the defender chose to stay and fight for promotion.

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European clubs join transfer race

Fresh enquiries from a broader range of continental suitors arrived following Wisla's recent clash against Legia Warszawa, reflecting growing interest from sides across Europe's top five leagues.

However, the Polish club remain in a commanding negotiating position and face no immediate pressure to cash in on their prized asset after recently tying him down to a contract extension running until June 2030.

January window brings decisive test

Whether Newcastle turn their initial scouting missions into a concrete winter bid will depend on how their recruitment team rate Krzyzanowski over the coming weeks. Offering a loan-back arrangement until next summer could prove crucial in persuading both the player and Wisla to sanction a mid-season deal. With rival European clubs circling at an affordable valuation, the Magpies may need to act swiftly in the new year.