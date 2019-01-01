Newcastle Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule
Newcastle United will embark on their third season back in the Premier League following a 13th-placed finish last season under Rafael Benitez.
Following news of a potential takeover of Newcastle with owner Mike Ashley putting the club for sale, Benitez's position at the club is still uncertain.
A televised clash with Arsenal opens the campaign at St James' Park for the Tyneside club, with a Boxing Day bout with Manchester United and an end-of-season hosting of Liverpool to look forward to.
Newcastle's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.
Newcastle Premier League 2019-20 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|11/08/2019
|14:00
|Newcastle United v Arsenal
|17/08/2019
|15:00
|Norwich City v Newcastle United
|24/08/2019
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
|31/08/2019
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Watford
|14/09/2019
|15:00
|Liverpool v Newcastle United
|21/09/2019
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Brighton
|28/09/2019
|15:00
|Leicester City v Newcastle United
|05/10/2019
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Manchester United
|19/10/2019
|15:00
|Chelsea v Newcastle United
|26/10/2019
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Wolverhampton
|02/11/2019
|15:00
|West Ham United v Newcastle United
|09/11/2019
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Bournemouth
|23/11/2019
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Newcastle United
|30/11/2019
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Manchester City
|03/12/2019
|19:45
|Sheffield United v Newcastle United
|07/12/2019
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Southampton
|14/12/2019
|15:00
|Burnley v Newcastle United
|21/12/2019
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
|26/12/2019
|15:00
|Manchester United v Newcastle United
|28/12/2019
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Everton
|01/01/2020
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Leicester City
|11/01/2020
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Newcastle United
|18/01/2020
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Chelsea
|21/01/2020
|19:45
|Everton v Newcastle United
|01/02/2020
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Norwich City
|08/02/2020
|15:00
|Arsenal v Newcastle United
|22/02/2020
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
|29/02/2020
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Burnley
|07/03/2020
|15:00
|Southampton v Newcastle United
|14/03/2020
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Sheffield United
|21/03/2020
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Aston Villa
|04/04/2020
|15:00
|Bournemouth v Newcastle United
|11/04/2020
|15:00
|Newcastle United v West Ham United
|18/04/2020
|15:00
|Manchester City v Newcastle United
|25/04/2020
|15:00
|Watford v Newcastle United
|02/05/2020
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
|09/05/2020
|15:00
|Brighton v Newcastle United
|17/05/2020
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Liverpool