Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka: We were scared with Mohamed Salah head injury

The Premier League's leading scorer had to be taken off after a lengthy medical assessment, due to a head injury after colliding with the goalkeeper

goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has revealed his concern moments after colliding with Mohamed Salah during their 3-2 loss to .

With the game 2-2, the international was looking to challenge for a ball into the area but was hit by Dubravka's hip as the keeper punched the ball clear.

He was down for several minutes before being stretchered off with a head injury in the 73rd minute. Eventual match-winner Divock Origi replaced him.

“I didn’t hit him with my hand, I didn’t punch him,” Dubravka said, as reported in the Daily Gazette. “It might have been my hip.

"I wasn’t sure if it was me or someone else. But I went to him to say, ‘Sorry’. But I was not trying to injure him – I’m not that kind of guy.

“I felt sorry for him, but I was just focused on the ball. Sometimes, you can’t watch everything.”

On whether or not Salah responded when he spoke to him, the goalkeeper said: “He answered something.



“But I don’t know if he was out for five or six seconds, because Fabian [Schar] asked him if he was all right, and he didn’t answer him, so in that moment we were a little bit scared about if he was OK.

“But after one minute, he responded. I’m happy that he’s OK.”

Salah has been certified as “absolutely okay” by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

However, it is yet to be seen if the 26-year-old would be in the matchday squad on Tuesday. The Reds look to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit against in the Uefa semi-final.

Salah would hope to avoid another injury scare with 's Africa Cup of Nations campaign set to kick off on June 21 on home soil.

The hosts are in Group A with Zimbabwe, DR Congo and .