Newcastle fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

The Magpies finished 11th last season and will be looking to push on under their new owners

Newcastle will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with a home clash against Nottingham Forest.

Eddie Howe's side will then take on Brighton away before facing off against Manchester City at St. James' Park.

The Magpies finished 11th in the Premier League last season and will be hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they aim to push up the table and secure European football under their new owners.

Article continues below

GOAL brings you Newcastle's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Newcastle's Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

Date Kick-off time Fixture 06/08/2022 15:00 Newcastle v Nottingham Forest 13/08/2022 15:00 Brighton v Newcastle 20/08/2022 15:00 Newcastle v Manchester City 27/08/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Newcastle 31/08/2022 20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle 03/09/2022 15:00 Newcastle v Crystal Palace 10/09/2022 15:00 West Ham v Newcastle 17/09/2022 15:00 Newcastle v Bournemouth 01/10/2022 15:00 Fulham v Newcastle 08/10/2022 15:00 Newcastle v Brentford 15/10/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Newcastle 19/10/2022 19:45 Newcastle v Everton 22/10/2022 15:00 Tottenham v Newcastle 29/10/2022 15:00 Newcastle v Aston Villa 05/11/2022 15:00 Southampton v Newcastle 12/11/2022 15:00 Newcastle v Chelsea 26/12/2022 15:00 Leicester v Newcastle 31/12/2022 15:00 Newcastle v Leeds 02/01/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle 14/01/2023 15:00 Newcastle v Fulham 21/01/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Newcastle 04/02/2023 15:00 Newcastle v West Ham 11/02/2023 15:00 Bournemouth v Newcastle 18/02/2023 15:00 Newcastle v Liverpool 25/02/2023 15:00 Newcastle v Brighton 04/03/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Newcastle 11/03/2023 15:00 Newcastle v Wolverhampton 18/03/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Newcastle 01/04/2023 15:00 Newcastle v Manchester United 08/04/2023 15:00 Brentford v Newcastle 15/04/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Newcastle 22/04/2023 15:00 Newcastle v Tottenham 25/04/2023 19:45 Everton v Newcastle 29/04/2023 15:00 Newcastle v Southampton 06/05/2023 15:00 Newcastle v Arsenal 13/05/2023 15:00 Leeds v Newcastle 20/05/2023 15:00 Newcastle v Leicester 28/05/2023 16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle

Newcastle tickets: Prices and how to buy

Tickets for Newcastle's Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Toon games on the official club website.