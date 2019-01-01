Newbie Victor Moses in awe of 'amazing' Fenerbahce fans

The Nigeria international was introduced as a second-half substitute to play his first match at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Monday night

Victor Moses was amazed by Fenerbahce fans after making his debut in their 3-2 win over Yeni Malatyaspor in a Turkish Super Lig fixture.

The 28-year-old who completed an 18-month loan from Chelsea on Friday was introduced as a 66th-minute substitute in the encounter that saw the Yellow Canaries grab their fourth league win of the season.

Moses replaced Algeria's Yassine Benzia as Mehmet Ekici's brace and Mehmet Topal's effort guided the hosts to victory in a five-goal thriller.

The triumph saw Fenerbahce climb to the 14th spot in the Turkish top-flight table with 20 points from 19 matches - two points above safety.

For Moses, he was thrilled to see the atmosphere created by the club's 'amazing' supporters on his Turkish top-flight bow.

"I had heard a lot about Fenerbahce fans, but it was really amazing to see them with my own eyes this evening," Moses said after the game.

💬 Victor Moses: "Fenerbahçe taraftarları ile ilgili birçok şey duymuştum ama bu akşam onları kendi gözlerimle görmek gerçekten inanılmazdı. Bu atmosferde futbol oynama şansı bulduğum için mutluyum." pic.twitter.com/9s6cFo1Qh2 — Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) January 28, 2019

The Nigeria international will hope to push Ersun Yanal's side to victory again when they host Goztepe for their next league fixture on Friday.