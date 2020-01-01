'New year, old trim' - Crystal Palace's Zaha shaves off trademark dreadlocks

The Ivorian forward is kicking off the new year with a new haircut that brings back memories of his childhood

star Wilfried Zaha is rocking a new look ahead of Saturday's Premier League game against .

Zaha took to social media to show off his new haircut with his trademark dreadlocks gone and he is back to the lowcut style he wore in the early part of his football career.

Fans might be surprised by the new and young look of the 27-year-old but he will be hoping it turns around his poor run in front of goal as he seeks to end his seven-game goal drought in the Premier League.

Zaha's last league goal came in the 1-1 draw against and Hove Albion in December and he has scored three goals so far in 24 league appearances this term.

Crystal Palace are winless in their last six games across all competitions. They are placed 11th in the Premier League table with 30 points after 24 matches.