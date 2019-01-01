New PFAM president Safee views decreasing player wages positively

Newly-elected PFAM president Safee Sali promises that the players' union will remain outspoken for the sake of its members' welfare.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

It has been almost two months since former Malaysia striker Safee Sali was elected as the Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM) president for the 2019 - 2021 term.

The player took over from previous president Rezal Zambery Yahya, and is assisted by deputy president and Negeri Sembilan defender Shahrom Kalam, secretary Razman Roslan, treasurer and JDT custodian Farizal Marlias, who were all elected in the election that was held in early October.

When met by the press during a charity golf event organised by the association last Sunday, the 35-year old striker told Goal that he will ensure that his organisation remain outspoken on issues that concern its members.

Back in August, PFAM CEO Izham Ismail issued a scathing statement on the disregard of Malaysian football administrators towards the country's footballers, claiming that clubs owe its members RM6.4 million (around USD1.5 million) in unpaid wages, and lambasting the many plans laid out by said administrators when their members' welfare is not being taken care of.

Izham Ismail

The statement provoked a war of words between PFAM, the Malaysian FA (FAM), as well as league organiser Malaysia Football League.

"I want PFAM to grow stronger, especially after today's event with the participation of ex-players and the Menteri Besar (chief minister). We want our members to know that the association is active and we want to strengthen our ranks.

"We will stay true to our objective of safeguarding our members' welfare, even if that means hurting the feelings of other people by the doing the right thing. FAM has to acknowledge the reality instead of downplaying the facts, because PFAM only wants to help Malaysian football, and to disparage it.

"Keeping quiet will only exacerbate matters, so we choose to stay outspoken for the good of the sport in the country. Our approach will remain the same, with the help of our newly elected exco (executive committee); we will speak out against injustice," he remarked.

When asked about the fact that some clubs have been decreasing the salaries offered to their players in order to avoid overspending, Safee spoke in support of this decision.

"The market this year has been markedly different to the past years admittedly, and changes need to be introduced. But this needs to be viewed positively; that clubs are trying to spend within their means. We don't want the players to be promised the stars and the moon, only for the promises to be unfulfilled later on.

"And to be honest the players are able to accept and adapt to this change, but it needs to remain consistent. Clubs must not spend modestly one season only to splash the cash in the next in an attempt to win silverware. A benchmark needs to be set through this consistency," explained the former winner.

Safee was met during the association's charity golf event at the Impian Golf & Country Club, Kajang, which was held to gather emergency funds for the welfare of its association members. The event was participated by its members, sponsors as well as event patron Dato' Seri Amirudin Shari, the Menteri Besar of Selangor as well as the former manager of the Selangor team.

PFAM charity golf participants pose for a group photo. Picture by Zulhilmi Zainal

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account!