New Crystal Palace attacking options helping me to thrive, says Zaha

The winger bagged a brace to help the Eagles to a comfortable victory at the King Power Stadium and has lifted the lid behind the feat

Wilfried Zaha has explained how new attacking options available to are helping him to shine.

The Cote d'Ivoire international got a brace to help Roy Hodgson’s men to a 4-1 victory over on Saturday at the King Power Stadium.

The 26-year-old winger has now scored four goals in his last three games and seven in 23 league appearances this season .

In January, Palace recruited striker Michy Batshuayi on loan, re-signed Bakary Sako on a short term deal and Christian Benteke returned to full fitness.

And the former forward believes that the new depth in the team has reduced the burden on him as well as Andros Townsend.

“ Before, me and Andros [Townsend] had to scramble up top trying the best we can but now there’s so many options,” Zaha told Evening Standard.

"It makes such a difference when we take our time with the final pass and hitting the target is then the main thing.”

Zaha will hope to continue the sparkling performance when Crystal Palace take on his former club Manchester United on Wednesday.