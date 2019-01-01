Neville credits Mourinho & Van Gaal for getting one thing right at Man Utd

The former Red Devils defender has acknowledged that two bosses who struggled to convince at Old Trafford did at least show faith in academy stars

Gary Neville has credited Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal with buying into the home-grown principles which exist at , even though neither was able to live up to expectations.

The Red Devils boast a rich history of nurturing top talent through a famed academy system.

Neville, along with the likes of Paul Scholes and David Beckham, formed part of the fabled Class of ‘92.

They set the standard for everybody else to follow, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Mason Greenwood having followed them into the first team fold.

Neville is pleased to see United placing great importance on youth team development, with it vital that the club continues to complement big-money additions with those who cost them nothing.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as a former youth coach at Old Trafford, has shown that he is prepared to give youngsters a chance, but his predecessors also did that while endeavouring to find a winning formula.

“It’s critical for United that we continue to do this,” Neville told the club’s official website.

“One of the great things over the last few years, which have been difficult years at the club, is you still see a lot of home-grown representation out on the pitch.

“When I was in Paris [for the win over PSG], you think about Mason Greenwood, Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira – players like that.

“Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard obviously weren’t playing that day but Marcus Rashford did.

“All these players have played this season and it is brilliant to see, particularly with the results that have been happening.

Article continues below

“Credit still goes to Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal as well, as they gave some of these players opportunities.

“Even in difficult times, the club continues to try to give opportunities to young players and promote players from the Academy. That isn’t always the case at other clubs.”

United will look to the likes of Rashford and McTominay again next season, but Solskjaer is expected to spend big this summer as he needs ready-made stars to come in and help the Red Devils to break out of a slump that delivered a sixth-place finish and no Champions League qualification in 2018-19.