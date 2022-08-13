Neville & Carragher in Twitter spat as ex-Man Utd full-back accused of staying silent & taking the Glazers' money

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have caused a stir on social media after the pair fired shots at each other regarding the former Manchester United defender's employment under the Glazers.
Neville was critical of the Glazer ownership of the club after the defeat to Brighton - stating his belief that Erik ten Hag needed more backing in the transfer market - but Carragher believes he stayed quiet while being paid in his role as a United ambassador.
What did Neville & Carragher say on Twitter?
I’m thinking you will call for the Glazers to sell the club, after not saying it once while they paid you. https://t.co/WvkH3FIAOt— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 13, 2022
Because of SAF, so if you get another top manager the Glazers are fine to stay! You still getting paid as an ambassador 💰 https://t.co/795F4nVa8k— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 13, 2022
I don’t like to make excuses for my or my teams poor performances, you should try that approach at Salford & stop sacking managers! https://t.co/Gjm8Dj6VOH— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 13, 2022
Why are Man Utd fans frustrated with the Glazer family?
The Glazer family have owned shares in Manchester United since 2003, gaining control of the club in June 2005. Their ownership has long been protested, with their first official visit to the stadium following their takeover being met with fans venting their anger at the takeover.
The group took on a debt to fund their takeover and the financial situation of the club has been murky ever since, with fans having never warmed to their ownership of the club.
Perhaps the biggest issue came when Manchester United revealed their plans to join a breakaway European Super League, which owner Joel Glazer reportedly spearheaded alongside other major investors within football's elite.
The fans protested the idea, and their renewed issues with the ownership, leading to supporters storming the pitch at Old Trafford and forcing the postponement of a fixture against bitter rivals Liverpool.
Indeed, the United fans are planning to make their feelings clear during another game against Jurgen Klopp's side this season.
Their fixture at Old Trafford, scheduled for August 22, has seen supporters call for a walkout to further demonstrate their anger at the Glazer family.