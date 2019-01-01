Neuer, Reus and Sane headline first Germany squad since dropping of Hummels, Boateng and Muller

Joachim Lowe has unveiled his first squad since making the decision to stop calling in the Bayern Munich trio

Joachim Low has unveiled his first squad since the dropping of Jerome Boateng, Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels.

Leroy Sane, Manuel Neuer and Marco Reus headline the team's squad for and upcoming friendly with and a Euro qualifier against the .

Germany squad in full:

Goal: Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp

Defense: Matthias Ginter, Marcel Halstenberg, Thilo Kehrer, Lukas Klostermann, Antonio Rüdiger, Nico Schulz, Niklas Stark, Niklas Süle, Jonathan Tah

Midfield: Maximilian Eggestein, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gündogan, Kai Havertz, Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos

Forward: Serge Gnabry, Marco Reus, Leroy Sane, Timo Werner

