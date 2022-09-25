Netherlands vs Belgium: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as the Netherlands welcome Belgium to face them at Johan Cruyff Arena in a Group A4 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Netherlands vs Belgium date & kick-off time

Game: Netherlands vs Belgium Date: September 25/26, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 1:15am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Netherlands vs Belgium on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on Premier Sports 2, while the game can also be streamed through Premier Player HD. In India, fans can catch it on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A fuboTV UK Premier Sports 2 Premier Player HD India Sony LIV N/A

Netherlands squad & team news

Three points ahead of their visitors at the summit of A4, a draw will be enough to put the Oranje over the top and into the finals.

Victory would be even better - but defeat would really bring the tiebreakers to bear on an eventual winner.

Position Players Goalkeepers Cillessen, Flekken, Pasveer, Noppert Defenders Timber, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Aké, De Vrij, Malacia, Blind, Rensch, Dumfries, Indi Midfielders Taylor, Berghuis, Klaassen, De Roon, Koopmeiners, De Jong Forwards Bergwijn, Gakpo, Depay, Janssen, Weghorst

Belgium squad and team news

Victory is the only way Belgium can make it through - and even then, tiebreakers could throw a further wrench into proceedings.

But the Red Devils will be determined that they do not die trying as they look to build up a head of steam ahead of Qatar.