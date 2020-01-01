Ndidi to miss Sporting Braga clash but could return against Zorya Luhansk – Rodgers

The Foxes boss has provided an injury update on the Nigeria international ahead of their game against the Portuguese side

manager Brendan Rodgers is hoping Wilfred Ndidi will be available for selection when they take on Zorya Luhansk as he is set to miss their game against Braga on Thursday night.

The international has been on the sidelines since he suffered a groin injury against in September.

The midfielder has missed Leicester’s last 11 games, including their Premier League defeat to on Sunday due to injury problems.

Although Foxes boss Rodgers admitted the 23-year-old is recovering well, he predicted the midfielder will not feature for his side until their Europa League game against Zorya in on December 3.

“Timothy hasn’t travelled and we’ll see where he is for Monday,” Rodgers said in a pre-match press conference.

“Ndidi is progressing well and we’ll see where he is for the game in Ukraine. Soyuncu, we’ll see where he is in a few weeks.”

Ndidi has only made two Premier League appearances for Leicester City in the 2020-21 campaign due to the injury.

The midfielder has been a force to be reckoned with since his arrival at the King Power Stadium from Belgian First Division A side in 2017.

Ndidi has made more than 130 appearances across all competitions for the Foxes and last season he was a consistent performer for his side as they qualified for the Europa League after finishing fifth in the Premier League.

Leicester currently lead Group G of their Europa League table with nine points from three games and will hope to secure all three points against Braga to boost their chances of progressing in the competition.

Ndidi's injury also prevented him from featuring for Nigeria in their qualifiers against Sierra Leone.