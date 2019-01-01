Nazri Nasir to lead Lions in AIRMARINE Cup

Former Singapore international Nazri Nasir will be in charge of Singapore at the AIRMARINE Cup

Former Lions captain Nazri Nasir has been appointed to lead the Singapore National Team for the AIRMARINE Cup 2019, a four-nation ‘A’ international friendly tournament.

Hosted by the Football Association of Malaysia, Afghanistan, Oman and Malaysia will complete the quartet of participating nations. Singapore will face Malaysia on Wednesday 20 March, while Oman and Afghanistan will meet in the earlier match that day. The third-placing match and final will be played on Saturday 23 March.

Former National Team player Noh Rahman will assist Nazri for the tournament. Football Association of Singapore Vice-President Teo Hock Seng will join the team as the Head of Delegation. The squad includes Tampines Rovers defenders Irwan Shah, who was last capped in a 2013 friendly away against , and Amirul Adli who last featured in the squad in 2015.

It will be Nazri’s first time leading the Lions. He said: “It is a dream and an honour to be able to lead the Lions for the AIRMARINE Cup 2019. I am familiar with our players, having worked with them in different capacities including in Lions XII. While our Under-22 players will be playing in the 2020 Asian Football Confederation Under-23 qualifiers, we have called up players whom I believe will be vital in our success in the tournament. We’re playing our first game against Malaysia and we will play our hearts out for our country.”