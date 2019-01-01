Nations League absences: The full list of players who will be late to squads due to the Champions League

The climax of the international competition begins the Wednesday after Saturday's clash between Liverpool and Tottenham

The final stages of the inaugural begin on Wednesday, June 5, but the preparations for the semi-final encounters have been hampered by the final between and just four days earlier.

play in on Wednesday before the host in Guimaraes 24 hours later.

The final of the mini-tournament will take place on June 9 in Porto, with a third-fourth play-off match also taking place that day.

Unsurprisingly, given that the European club showpiece will be fought out between two Premier League sides, it is Gareth Southgate’s unit that is most significantly hampered by the presence of the match.

“There's been some difficult decisions to make and we are obviously a little bit complicated with so many players involved in the Champions League as well, but we are really excited by the squad and the players that are around it,” the Three Lions boss said after announcing his unit on Monday.

But what players will be late to the party?

England

Up to seven players could be involved in the Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday, and all will join up with the national team late.

Among their number is Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who has confirmed that he will be fit to play at the weekend and then with the World Cup semi-finalists, having suffered an ankle injury against in March.

Spurs team-mates Danny Rose, Dele Alli and Eric Dier are also in the squad.

From Liverpool, meanwhile, there are three players who will join up with Southgate’s side in a delayed fashion: defenders Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and midfielder Jordan Henderson.

Netherlands

Liverpool colossus Virgil van Dijk has been named in Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad for the forthcoming matches and will necessarily join up with the squad late because of his club commitments.

Anfield team-mate Georginio Wijnaldum, who was one of the heroes of the Reds’ stunning comeback against in the semi-finals, has also been named in the panel.

Switzerland

Portugal

will represent Liverpool in Madrid on Saturday and as such will be late to join his national team for their preparations to face Portugal on Wednesday. The 27-year-old man faces the quickest turnaround time of anyone involved in the Champions League final, though he is not expected to start the match.Nations League Finals hosts Portugal are the only team unaffected by the Champions League final.