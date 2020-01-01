Napoli’s Osimhen dismisses claims about Nigerian doctors over dislocated shoulder

The Nigeria star is yet to return to action since he suffered a shoulder injury in Benin last month

striker Victor Osimhen has dismissed reports that Nigerian doctors worsened his shoulder injury.

On Saturday, Italian outlets - Tuttosport via Football Italia claim medical personnel in the West African country did more damage to the 21-year-old's injury by trying to fix the dislocated shoulder immediately on the field.

Osimhen dislocated his shoulder after scoring a goal in the Super Eagles' 4-4 draw against Sierra Leone in an qualifying fixture on November 13.

He is yet to fully recover from the setback but he has started individual training sessions at the club which include therapy and gym sessions.

After coming across the story on social media, Osimhen reacted by describing it as a false story.

The forward has scored two goals in eight appearances for Gennaro Gattuso's side so far in this campaign.

He has consequently missed Napoli's last four matches and Gattuso recently disclosed the feelings of the former star as he continues to watch his teammates from the sidelines.

“It bothers me to see him [Osimhen] mad and not smiling,” Gattuso said before the Parthenopeans travelled to AZ Alkmaar for Thursday’s outing.

“He is upset and that is normal. We must ease him back in, we hope he will heal as quickly as possible.”

Earlier on Saturday, Osimhen joined Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis to unveil murals dedicated to late club legend Diego Maradona after the Cumana metro train station was renamed the Mostra-Stadio Maradona stop.

📸 | @ADeLaurentiis e @victorosimhen9, questa mattina, hanno visitato la fermata della Cumana “Mostra-Stadio Maradona” ammirando i murales dedicati alla storia del Napoli.



💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/sjAeqgoOv4 — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) December 5, 2020

The club, on Friday, honoured Maradona who died last month at the age of 60 by renaming the Stadio San Paolo as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.