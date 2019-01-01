Napoli's Koulibaly anticipates 'very exciting' Arsenal challenge

The Senegal centre-back is ready to return action in the continental competition with fixtures against the Gunners in the last-eight

Kalidou Koulibaly has described 's Uefa quarter-final fixture against as a 'very exciting' challenge.

Despite bowing to a 3-1 loss against on Thursday, the Partenopei overcame the Austrian champions to progress to the last-eight stage with a 4-3 aggregate win.

Koulibaly missed the match, serving a ban after picking three yellow cards in the European competition this season.

Article continues below

On Friday, Napoli were paired against Unai Emery's side with the first leg scheduled for the Emirates Stadium on April 11 and the 27-year-old, a regular fixture in Carlo Ancelotti's squad this season, is anticipating the encounter.

"Very exciting," Koulibaly tweeted.

Koulibaly has made 36 appearances across all competitions this season for the Stadio San Paolo outfit who are placed second in the Italian .