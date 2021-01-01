Napoli striker Victor Osimhen tests positive for coronavirus

The Nigeria international returned a positive test on Friday, having been away for the yuletide break

striker Victor Osimhen has returned positive for coronavirus, his Italian club confirmed on Friday evening.

The international returned to Naples on Thursday having been away to Lagos for the yuletide break.

On arrival, the former and Royal Charleroi star was subjected to the compulsory Covid-19 PCR test and his outfit disclosed that Osimhen posted a positive result.

More teams

Fortunately, he had not met with any member of Gennaro Gattuso’s squad, and the goal machine is now set to remain in quarantine for some days.

“Napoli report that footballer Victor Osimhen tested positive for the molecular naso-pharyngeum swab on his return from abroad yesterday afternoon. The player is asymptomatic and has not met the team group,” the club posted on Twitter.

📌 | La SSCN comunica che il calciatore Victor Osimhen è risultato positivo al tampone naso-faringeo molecolare effettuato ieri pomeriggio al suo rientro dall’estero. Il calciatore è asintomatico e non ha incontrato il gruppo squadra. pic.twitter.com/pOWSM9aYxU — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) January 1, 2021

Since dislocating his shoulder in November 2020 while in action for Nigeria in an qualifying fixture against Sierra Leone, the most expensive African footballer ever has been on the sidelines.

In the process, he has missed action against , Rijeka, AS , AZ Alkmaar, Crotone, , , Milan, and .

Since his big money from the French elite division to in August, the Super Eagle has made eight appearances for Gattuso's side and he has two goals to his name in Serie A.

In his absence, the Blues have won just four of their ten matches in all competitions, and they are ranked fifth on the Serie A table with 25 points from 13 matches.

Article continues below

Osimhen will be unavailable when the Stadio San Paolo giants travel to Stadio Is Arenas for Sunday’s fixture versus and looks set to miss the entire fixtures in January as he bids to clear himself of the virus before getting back to his rehabilitation programme.

The fleet-footed striker rose to fame while featuring for Nigeria at the 2015 Fifa U17 World Cup staged in .

There, he propelled Emmanuel Amuneke’s side to a record fifth world title, while his dazzling performances earned him the Silver Ball award behind compatriot Kelechi Nwakali. He also walked home with the Golden Boot prize after finding the net on ten occasions.