Nantes’ Simon ruled out of Nigeria’s game with Sierra Leone through injury

The jet-heeled winger will play no part when Gernot Rohr’s men take on the Leone Stars, having suffered an injury against PSG on Saturday

Moses Simon will miss ’s double-header qualifiers against Sierra Leone through injury.



In Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to in a French elite division clash, the 25-year-old was replaced by Kader Bamba after 25 minutes having suffered what looked like a groin injury.



Nine minutes earlier, the winger fluffed a golden opportunity to put the Yellow House ahead, missing an open net after Thomas Basila’s cross had reached him.



After a goalless first half inside La Beaujoire-Louis Fonteneau, Christian Gourcuff’s men ended on the losing side thanks to goals from Ander Herrera, Kylian Mbappe and Pablo Sarabia.

Simon will now remain in during the international window for further treatments as he is expected to be out of action for at least three weeks.



Speaking to Goal, a reliable source very close to the player in France, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed Simon would miss the games against the West Africans coached by John Keister.



“Moses [Simon] was unable to go for a test today [on Sunday] to know the severity of his groin injury, but I can confirm to you that he won’t be available for Nigeria’s games against Sierra Leone,” the source told Goal.

“He will commence treatment as soon as possible and he will return stronger and better in the coming weeks.”

With this development, coach Gernot Rohr could call-up ’s Paul Onuachu to replace the former Gent, Trencin and man.

He is expected to miss his club's next outing against Lorient on November 8. are eighth on the French top-flight log with eight points for eight outings.



It would be recalled that Simon did not make the country’s cut for the 2014 Fifa World Cup owing to injury worries.

The three-time Africa champions take on the Leone Stars at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on November 13 before heading to Freetown for the return leg four days later.

With six points from two games, Nigeria lead Group L with six points and victory in both games will assure the three-time Africa champions a place at the 2022 Afcon in .