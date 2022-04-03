Nampalys Mendy's late substitution by Leicester City in Manchester United draw explained by Rodgers

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has hinted there is no major cause for alarm despite Nampalys Mendy's substitution in the 1-1 draw away to Manchester United on Saturday evening.

The Senegal international looked uncomfortable in the latter stages of the game, and was eventually substituted in stoppage time, with Hamza Choudhury taking his place.

Later on, the former Liverpool tactician revealed why he had to take off the 29-year-old midfielder.

"It was just a cramp. He has been playing on international duty and came back along with a few of the other boys who have been playing and I thought he put in a big shift," Rodgers said as quoted by the club's website.

Earlier this week, Mendy played a crucial role in helping the Lions of Teranga defeat Egypt and seal their place in the 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

Meanwhile, Kelechi Iheanacho has revelled in the Foxes' 1-1 draw with the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

The visitors took the lead three minutes after the hour mark after Iheanacho headed James Maddison’s cross past goalkeeper David de Gea. However, the Manchester side restored parity through Fred three minutes later.

The visitors thought they had snatched the winner ten minutes from full time, but VAR replays cancelled Maddison’s strike following Iheanacho’s foul on Raphael Varane.

Reflecting on the result, the Nigeria international thumbed up his side’s showing, disclosing his team struggled in the first 45 minutes.

"It was a good performance from us. It wasn't that good in the first half but we were okay building up from the back," the 25-year-old told Leicester City TV.

"In the second half, we were a bit better and we moved the ball quickly and we got in good positions and we got the goal, it was a great performance.

"We dominated the game in the second half and we got them running."

Iheanacho now boasts four goals and three assists in his ten appearances against Manchester United.