Nakamba, Konsa, Elmohamady, Trezeguet revel in Aston Villa’s triumph over Arsenal

Dean Smith’s men are a victory away from securing their English top-flight status thanks to their win over the Gunners

boosted their Premier League survival chances following Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over at Villa Park.

Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan was the hero as his 27th-minute strike handed Dean Smith’s men all three points.

The international slammed the ball past goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after Tyrone Mings had flicked on Conor Hourihane’s corner kick – as Mikel Arteta’s Gunners would lick their wounds over Eddie Nketiah’s missed opportunity.

More teams

However, Ahmed Elmohamady’s injury was the sore point for the hosts as the 32-year-old was replaced by Frederic Guilbert in the 25th minute after sustaining an injury without any contact.

Following this result, the Claret and Blue Army are out of the relegation zone with a game left in the 2019-20 season.

Trezeguet was in action from start to finish alongside Congo and Angola prospect Ezri Konsa, while Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba was a 73rd-minute replacement for Hourihane.

The quartet joined the rest of the Villa squad in revelling in the very vital triumph over the North Londoners.

What a massive win tonight for the team and our fans. Nothing is impossible there are ways that lead to everything. Our focus now turns to the weekend ⚽️💜 pic.twitter.com/dbIqu78zLm — Marvelous Nakamba (@Nakamba_11) July 21, 2020

“What a massive win tonight for the team and our fans,” Nakamba tweeted.

“Nothing is impossible there are ways that lead to everything. Our focus now turns to the weekend.”

Article continues below

و ما توفيقي الا بالله :.🤲🏻 pic.twitter.com/bfeD8lEswS — Trezeguet (@Trezeguet) July 21, 2020

Big win tonight, one more to go 🙌🏽 #UTV — Ahmed Elmohamady (@Elmo_27) July 21, 2020

Aston Villa need a win at on Sunday to secure their slot in the English elite division next term – and that is the focus of 22-year-old Konsa.

What a massive win!!! Focus now turns to the weekend... One final push! ❤️ #UTV pic.twitter.com/iknjHYTA6R — Ezri Konsa (@Ekonsa15) July 21, 2020

“What a massive win!!! Focus now turns to the weekend... One final push!” he tweeted.

Arteta’s men are 10th in the log having accrued 53 points from 37 matches, and they will be aiming to end the season on a high when they welcome relegation-threatened to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.