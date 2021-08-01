Nagelsmann 'confident' Goretzka will extend Bayern Munich contract amid Manchester United transfer rumours

The new Allianz Arena head coach has revealed the midfielder is in his plans for the upcoming season as speculation over his future continues

Julian Nagelsmann is "confident" Leon Goretzka will extend his contract at Bayern Munich amid rumours linking him with a transfer to Manchester United.

Goretzka has entered the final 12 months of his current deal at Allianz Arena and it has been suggested Bayern could cash in on the midfielder this summer to avoid losing him for nothing in 2022.

Old Trafford has been mooted as the most likely next destination for the 26-year-old with United reportedly ready to submit a formal offer, but Nagelsmann is optimistic he will choose to remain with the German champions.

What has been said?

Goretzka returned to action for Bayern following his exploits for Germany at Euro 2020 as they suffered a 3-0 friendly defeat to Napoli on Saturday.

Asked for an update on his contract situation post-match, Nagelsmann told reporters: "I'm not involved enough that I have a say every day. I stay out of these issues.

"Of course I have talked to him about my plans for him. I've told him I'd be happy if he extended and I'm also confident. There are several topics involved when it comes to discussing a contract extension.

"I'll continue to focus on the sports side of things and show him he can be one of the most dangerous midfielders in Europe. He has potential to get even better."

Will there be any more incomings at Bayern?

Bayern have already snapped up Omar Richards and Sven Ulreich on free transfers, while Dayot Upamecano has been officially unveiled at Allianz Arena after agreeing to join the club from RB Leipzig for £38 million ($53m) back in February.

However, after seeing his side lose their opening four pre-season fixtures, Nagelsmann is open to dipping back into the market for reinforcements.

"I said before that I'm taking over a well-functioning team," he said. "I haven't had the full team yet. On Monday we will be complete when others return, and then it's about finding the rhythm in training.

Article continues below

"I'm not worried about these scores. I think the first half today was good. We had control and played well, but we didn't manage to create a lot of chances in the final third.

"Our task as a club is to always observe the market. We have a good squad, but we can always improve it. Every coach in the world wants the best possible team."

Further readings