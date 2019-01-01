Naby Keita on target as Liverpool see off Porto at Anfield

The Guinea international has now scored in two consecutive games for the Reds

defeated FC 2-0 in Tuesday's Uefa quarter-final first leg, and Naby Keita's goal was crucial in setting the tone for the win at Anfield.

On the back of scoring his first goal in a Reds shirt [vs. on Friday], the summer signing was handed his third start in the competition against the Portuguese visitors.

And only five minutes into the encounter, he opened the scoring for Jurgen Klopp's men, benefiting from a deflection after being set up by Roberto Firmino.

Later in the first half, the striker doubled the Reds’ lead after Mohamed Salah missing a good chance earlier.

Just after the restart, Sadio Mane thought he had put the hosts 3-0 up only to be adjudged offside. Moussa Marega was a constant threat for Liverpool's backline, but the Porto striker could not convert his chances as the Reds held on for a victory.

Tuesday’s game was Keita's fifth Champions League appearance for Liverpool who visit in a fortnight for the reverse fixture as they look seal progression into the semis.