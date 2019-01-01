Naby Keita limps off in Liverpool defeat to Barcelona

The Guinean midfielder could only manage 22 minutes of action at Camp Nou before walking off the pitch with a a suspected groin injury

Naby Keita suffered a possible groin injury in 's 3-0 defeat to in Wednesday’s Uefa semi-final encounter.

The 24-year-old was left in pain after a challenge from Ivan Rakitic at the Camp Nou, and then walked off the pitch in the 22nd minute and was replaced by Jordan Henderson two minutes later.

Two minutes after his substitution, Luis Suarez opened the scoring for Barcelona before Lionel Messi's second-half double gave the hosts a crucial three-goal advantage.

's Mohamed Salah and 's Sadio Mane were also in action for Liverpool but they failed to find the back of the net with their shots.

The injury makes Keita a doubt for the return fixture at Anfield next Tuesday, as well as the Reds' last two Premier League fixtures against and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Meanwhile, Guinea will hope to have the combative midfielder back in time for their campaign at the 2019 in .

The ‎Syli Nationale have drawn against , Madagascar and Burundi in Group B of the continental showpiece.