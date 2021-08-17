The former Blancos star has been linked with a move away from Juventus this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo has denied talk he could be set for a sensational return to Real Madrid, hitting out at "disrespectful" media reports linking him with a move away from Juventus.

Ronaldo is entering the final year of his Juve contract and has been recently linked with Madrid and Manchester City, among other clubs.

The transfer talk also prompted Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti to deny reports he could bring the Portugal star back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

What was said?

In a lengthy Instagram post, Ronaldo said: "Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work. Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career. However, in view of everything that’s been said and written recently, I have to set out my position.

"More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a player, the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff.

"My story at Real Madrid has been written. It’s been recorded. In words and numbers, in trophies and titles, in records and in headlines. It’s in the Museum at the Bernabeu Stadium and it’s also in the minds of every fan of the club.

"And beyond what I achieved, I remember that in those nine years I had a relationship of deep affection and respect for 'merengue aficion', an affection and respect that I retain to this day, and that I will always cherish. I know that the true Real Madrid fans will continue to have me in their hearts, and I will have them in mine.

"As well as this most recent episode in Spain, there have been frequent news and stories associating me with a number of clubs in many different leagues, with nobody ever being concerned about trying to find out the actual truth.

"I’m breaking my silence now to say that I can’t allow people to keep playing around with my name. I remain focused on my career and in my work, committed and prepared for all the challenges that I have to face. Everything else? Everything else is just talk."

Ronaldo's time at Juventus

The Portugal star has continued his sensational scoring form during his time in Italy, scoring 101 goals in 133 appearances.

But, after joining from Real Madrid in 2018, Ronaldo has not yet helped the club to continental success, as Juventus have not advanced past the Champions League quarter-finals in three seasons with the forward.

Ronado has still won his share of silverware with Juventus, lifting two Serie A titles and winning the Coppa Italia last season.

