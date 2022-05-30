'My story at Bayern is over' - Barca-linked Lewandowski confirms he wants summer transfer

The 33-year-old striker has made it clear he has no interest in staying on at the German side for another season

Robert Lewandowski hopes Bayern Munich will let him leave this summer as he declared his "story" with the club has come to an end.

Lewandowski announced at the end of the Bundesliga season that he wants to leave the club amid reports Barcelona are trying to sign him.

Bayern's president Herbert Hainer insisted they would not let him leave before his contract expires in summer 2023, but he has urged them to grant his wish.

What has Lewandowski said about Bayern Munich?

The Poland international said at a press conference: "My story at Bayern is over. After everything that has happened in recent months, I cannot imagine further good cooperation.

"Bayern is a serious club and I hope they will not keep me just because they can. A transfer is the best solution for all parties."

Where will Lewandowski go?

Barcelona are the front-runners to sign the striker, who finished the season with 50 goals from 46 games in all competitions.

Barca coach Xavi admitted there have been negotiations with the 33-year-old's agent but stressed a transfer will be difficult to accomplish.

The club's financial issues may prove the biggest stumbling block as La Liga president Javier Tebas insisted they cannot afford to sign him.

The Catalan side are not the only ones in the frame however, as GOAL reported Chelsea are monitoring his situation and could make an offer.

