'My sole focus is on the Europa League final' - Cech denies reports of Chelsea role

The goalkeeper says he has yet to make up his mind on his future ahead of the upcoming Europa League final, with the Gunners and Blues set to face off

Petr Cech has denied reports that he is set for a new role with , insisting that he is still solely focused on the final against his former club.

Cech has been with since 2015 following a decade-long stay with the Blues.

The 37-year-old goalkeeper has won the FA up and two Community Shields since making the move across London to join the Gunners.

But reports have stated that Cech is in line for a front office role with Chelsea as he prepares to end his playing career following next week's Europa League final between the Gunners and the Blues.

Cech, though, says that decision has not been finalized and that he has not thought of any possibilities that don't involve that Europa League finale.

"Despite the news today as I had already said to everybody before, I’ll make decision about my future after the last game," Cech said in a tweet.

"Now my sole focus is to win the EL with Arsenal."

Cech is widely regarded as one of Chelsea's best-ever players, having made 494 total appearances during his time with the London club.

After originally joining from in 2004, Cech went on to four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, a and a Europa League during his illustrious time at Stamford Bridge.

In January, Cech announced that he will step away from the game as a player at the conclusion of the season, which will coincidentally conclude in a cup final against his former club.

Arsenal will take on Chelsea in Baku on May 29 with the Gunners needing a win to seal a spot in the Champions League.