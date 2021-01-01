'My door is open if the president wants to renew' - Benzema happy to talk contract extension with Real Madrid

The France forward has proved his importance to the Spanish capital side in front of goal once again this term

Karim Benzema has said his door is open with regard to Real Madrid entering into talks over a new contract.

France forward Benzema has reinforced his value to Real this term with a string of important goals, the latest of which was a last-minute winner against Elche at the weekend.

The 33-year-old’s contract runs until 2022, but he is open to discussing a fresh commitment with the Spanish champions.

What was said?

"I go day by day,” Benzema said at a press conference on Monday. “I enjoy every training session, every game.

“I have a contract until 2022 but my door is open if the president wants to renew me. This is the best club in the world."

What else did Benzema say?

Real Madrid press conferences generally offer up plenty of content to chew over, and Benzema was asked for his opinion on reports that suggested Bernabeu legend Cristiano Ronaldo could head back to the club.

“I did a lot here with him, a lot of goals and assists,” Benzema said. “It was three years ago. He's at another club now. I'm not the president or the coach.

“I don't know if he's good or not at Juventus.

“Playing with him again? He was always good to me. And he always scores goals.”

Benzema’s importance to Real

Following the departure of Ronaldo in 2018, Benzema adopted the role of Real’s leading marksman. He has taken the responsibility on his shoulders, and 27 goals across all competitions last term led Real to the Liga title.

He has 20 goals to his name this season, but with Gareth Bale now on loan at Tottenham and Eden Hazard struggling for fitness, Benzema has looked exposed at times.

Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo are promising talents, but have much to improve and Real may need to bring in a forward in the summer to ease the burden on their star striker.

