Mushekwi and Ndlovu score as Zhejiang Greentown defeat Jiangxi Liansheng

The Zimbabwe international found the net twice as the Green Giants breezed past Huang Yong's men on Wednesday evening

Nyasha Mushekwi was the hero as Zhejiang Greentown defeated Jiangxi Liansheng 4-0 in Wednesday’s League One Group B encounter at Hengli Soccer Town.

The Zimbabwean scored two goals in the second-half as Zheng Xiong’s side continued their bright start to the 2020-21 season.

Having played a 1-1 draw at Guizhou Zhicheng in the opening day of the second-tier, Greentown put up a strong display to earn their first victory in this term.

international Dino Ndlovu put them ahead after just eight minutes before ’s Rafael Martins doubled the lead 10 minutes later.

They could not add to their goal tally as the first 45 minutes ended 2-0 on their behalf.

Mushekwi replaced Ndlovu at half-time and it took him just four minutes to make an impression having fired past goalkeeper Mu Qianyu.

While the visiting team were doing all it takes to get back into the game, the 33-year-old sealed victory having completed his brace in the 61st minute as Huang Yong’s men continue their winless run.

The goal was Ndlovu's first goal of the season. The 30-year-old has been impressive for the Chinese team since joining from Qarabag in 2017. In 2018, he accounted for 19 goals in 24 league games while his second season produced two goals less in 27 outings.

For Zimbabwe's Mushekwi, he joined from Chinese top-flight side Dalian Pro in 2019. In his debut season, he scored seven goals in 13 games - garnering 1155 minutes in the process.

Thanks to this result, they sit atop the log with four points from two games and they will be chasing another win when they travel to Wuhua People's Stadium for their fixture against Shaanxi Chang'an Athletic.

Jiangxi Liansheng would be chasing their first win of this campaign when Meizhou Hakka visit the Jiujiang Stadium in Sunday’s early kick-off.