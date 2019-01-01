Mumbai City head coach Jorge Costa: We are making mistakes

Jorge Costa said that his team cannot afford to continue making mistakes in such a high-level competition...

head coach Jorge Costa conceded that his team has been error-prone in recent matches and that has led to them dropping points.

The Islanders were leading at one point in their game against on Wednesday, with Amine Chermiti having scored a brace after Panagiotis Triadis put the home side in front. However, Asamoah Gyan scored another just before the break to make it 2-2.

"We made some mistakes today. As a team, we played a very good game. We are going to Kolkata with one point. With all due respect to NorthEast United, we did not get enough for the work we did during the game. I said this to my players that if we play like this with this quality and attitude we will finish the season where we want," Costa said after the game.

He added, "I was happy at half time. I had the confidence that we will do something in the second half. We were doing some mistakes and had to rectify them. I asked the players to go in with confidence and play with quality and do something extra if possible and win the game. But it is ok. We have been making some mistakes which at this level in such high-level competition. if we do that, we cannot win. We have to work on them."

Costa asserted that his side were more dominant in the game and was proud of the fact they held a NorthEast United team which remains unbeaten in the league.

"We started well, scored twice but they equalised. In my opinion, we were very good. NorthEast, of course, were also good but from counter-attack. I think this is the first time NorthEast played in counter-attack and that happened because they played against a good team like Mumbai City and we pushed them to do this. This is not the result we wanted. We wanted the three points, but we played against a very good team. No team has defeated NorthEast till now."