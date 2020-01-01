Muller talks up Havertz to Bayern Munich as ex-Leverkusen boss predicts €100m price tag

Thomas Muller has talked up a potential move to for Kai Havertz, while ex- boss Reiner Calmund has expressed his belief that the midfielder will not be sold for less than €100 million (£90m/$113m).

Havertz has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence over the last couple of seasons, emerging as both a talismanic figure for Leverkusen and one of the most sought after talents in European football.

The 20-year-old has scored 15 goals in 38 appearances for Peter Bosz's side in 2019-20, while also contributing eight assists, and is now being touted for a step up to the elite stage.

Bayern, , , and have all been linked with Havertz ahead of the summer transfer window, as his stock continues to rise with each passing game in the . Muller has witnessed the Leverkusen star's ability up close at international level, and would also like to link up with his "exceptional" compatriot at Allianz Arena.

The Bayern striker told Sky : "In my last appointments for the national team, I always enjoyed training and playing with him [Havertz]. He is a very good player, if not the best player of his age group in Europe at the moment.

"His skills are exceptional. Of course, we always want the best players at Bayern."

Calmund, who enjoyed an 11-year spell in the Leverkusen dugout between 1988 and 1999, is confident that his old club will not be forced into letting Havertz go on the cheap, despite the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The 71-year-old also thinks the German playmaker is unlikely to join Barcelona due to the club's limited transfer budget, as he told RTL: "The transfer market will calm down a bit and the Leverkusen company has the idea of ​​collecting 100 million for him [Havertz]. The Leverkusen Trinity has decided that we won't sell him for a cheaper price.

"It will not be possible for the Catalans, they don't have enough coal. I know from decision-makers from Barcelona that they would like him, but that they would like to exchange a few players for him.

"These players have high salary requirements, Bayer Leverkusen will not take part."