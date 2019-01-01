Mulee: Harambee Stars will progress to the next round of the Afcon before Senegal game
Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has tipped Harambee Stars to progress from Group C at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.
The Kenyan side is pooled alongside Algeria, Senegal and Tanzania. Mulee is the last coach to take the team to an Afcon competition (in 2004), so he is aware of the obstacles the Kenyans could face in the tournament.
“That defensive stability is key because the likes of (Michael) Olunga and (Ayub) Timbe can unlock opposition defences. I think we will beat Algeria and draw with Tanzania and qualify for the round of 16 (as best losers at least) even before our final match against Senegal,” Mulee told Nairobi News.
“Kenya has really improved under coach Sebastien Migne. The team has conceded only one goal in the qualification matches (under the French coach).
“That was away to Ghana. In the two (build-up) matches in France the team has conceded only one goal, conceded penalties and saved them both,” Mulee explained.
Mulee is also the first coach to have given Kenya their only win at an Afcon – a 3-1 victory against Burkina Faso in Tunisia.
Kenya are currently on camp in France. They beat Madagascar 1-0 and managed a 1-1 draw against DR Congo during their Afcon preparation.
The team is scheduled to depart for Egypt on Wednesday ahead of the 32nd edition of the competition that kicks off on June 21. Kenya will face Algeria in their opener on June 23.