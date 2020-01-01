Mukhtar honoured to be Nashville's first ever designated player

The 25-year old narrates his start to life with the new Major League Soccer Franchise

Hany Mukhtar has stated that he is honoured to be Nashville SC's first-ever designated player in what is the franchise's maiden season in Major League Soccer.

The Tennessee-capital outfit became an expansion team in December 2017 and had been in the development phase for its debut in 2020.

Mukhtar became the club's first designated player from a slot of three after joining from Danish outfit Brondby.

More teams

The 25-year old who is of Sudanese descent says he joined the squad for the ambitious project and feels no pressure as one of the club's top earners.

"No, it's an honor for me to be the first designated player in the club's history," Mukhtar told Goal and SPOX.

"The project totally convinced me. Something big is supposed to emerge here and in the first home game with 60,000 spectators it was seen that MLS football would be accepted in Nashville.

"Unfortunately, our start with two defeats was not so great, although we actually dominated both games."

Mukhtar also highlights how press conferences in the United States are different from Europe having previously featured for and Salzburg.

"Dealing with the media was a bit of a shock. We are less than five minutes in the cabin and suddenly a horde of journalists is let in," Mukhtar continued.

"Some players just stood around in their underpants. But some of them were already used to it. That's how it works in the USA. I always shower a little longer now.

"I'm also protected a bit by our media department. Our captain Dax McCarty mostly takes over the main part."

Mukhtar still speaking with Goal and SPOX, rates the MLS highly especially for goalscoring and is ready to work.

He has played in both Nashville's games so far which have ended in defeat, the team scoring once and conceding three goals combined in both games.

Article continues below

"I didn't move to Nashville to go on vacation and just kick a little. Dream big - I want to shape an era for the club with Nashville," Mukhtar said.

"By the way, I find the level in the MLS very good, especially offensive. There are a few more rooms there, which benefits me.

"And if you look at the goals on every matchday, nine out of ten goals are felt. That's insane."