Msuva: Why Tanzania should follow Morocco's example

The Taifa Stars striker has urged the local federation to turn their focus to youth development

striker Simon Msuva believes the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) should focus more on youth development, much like they do in where he plays his club football.

The Taifa Stars forward, who is on the books of Difaa El Jadida, believes Morocco is one of Africa's premier football nations not by chance but rather due to the massive investment they make in youth development.

“They take youth football programmes seriously such when a player reaches 17-years-old, his skills are extraordinary and there are many young players of good quality, who can even be included in the senior team and make a big impact,” Msuva is quoted by Daily News.

As a result, Msuva urged the TFF to pay more attention to youth development programmes, an area he described as crucial for football development.

“Tanzania has many talented players who simply need a good environment to grow,” Msuva continued.

"The most important thing is to be serious in running youth academies for them to unearth more talents."

Meanwhile, when asked about his rumoured move to join Portuguese giants , Msuva suggested the deal looks uncertain.

“Initially, they wanted me to join Greek side [Panathinaikos] for free to be used as a route to Benfica of which our club president refused because he believes I have the potential to be sold and not to go there on a free transfer hence the deal was not fulfilled," he revealed.